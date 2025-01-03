© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Weekend snowstorm to collide with MoDOT staffing shortage

KBIA | By Claire Kespohl
Published January 3, 2025 at 2:11 PM CST
A snow plow drives down a busy street. The street has a few people walking on the left side of the image and there are multiple yellow and purple banners throughout the street.
James Lewis
/
Unsplash
MoDOT is reporting a shortage of snow plow drivers.

Wintry precipitation this weekend will likely affect Mid-Missouri roads, and it comes as the Missouri Department of Transportation is understaffed. 

A storm system combining moisture from the west and south with cold Arctic air will result in a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Kimble. 

Jason Shafer, a district maintenance engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, says the department plans to cover as much ground as possible before temperatures drop to single digits… 

“Based upon the current forecast we could be seeing a lot more snow and ice than what we’ve seen anywhere in the state in many years," Shafer said. 

But he adds the department is also experiencing a statewide staffing shortage of several hundred employees, meaning the snow may fall faster than MoDOT plows can clear it.
Claire Kespohl
Claire Kespohl is a Junior at the University of Missouri studying journalism with an emphasis in cross-platform editing and producing.
