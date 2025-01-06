© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Columbia, 30 plows, lots of salt, and still snowy roads

KBIA | By Stan Jastrzebski ,
Claire Kespohl
Published January 6, 2025 at 9:48 AM CST
A City of Columbia Public Works snow plow turns a corner on a residential street.
Jana Rose Schleis/KBIA
By Monday morning, even main roads were still snow-covered. City officials could not give an estimate when residential streets would be plowed.

City of Columbia officials are projecting confidence that they have enough salt to deal with the winter weather which blasted the area over the weekend.

However, by Monday morning, it had yet to take much of an effect. Many main roads in Boone County remained snow-covered, with some oncoming lanes delineated by 1-3 foot high piles of snow pushed between them. City spokesman John Ogan, though, insisted the city has enough ice melt to compensate for the precipitation.

“We start the winter with 5,000 tons and the winter weather that we had over Thanksgiving only used a small portion of that," Ogan said. "So I have complete faith that we have still a great deal.”

The city had 30 plows operating Monday morning, though Ogan could not say when neighborhood streets will be plowed.

Just as the city digs out, so, too, are the state's highways. The Missouri Department of Transportation listed every major highway north of Springfield as at least partially snow-covered for the Monday morning commute, though some roads immediately north of Green County had begun to clear by mid-morning.
Tags
KBIA News Top Storiesmodotsnowroads
Stan Jastrzebski
Stan Jastrzebski is KBIA's News Director, and an Assistant Professor of Practice in the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He's served as News Director at four NPR member stations, and has contributed work to Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Marketplace, as well as the PBS NewsHour. His scholarly work has appeared in such scientific journals as Journalism, Electronic News and Journalism Practice.
See stories by Stan Jastrzebski
Claire Kespohl
Claire Kespohl is a Junior at the University of Missouri studying journalism with an emphasis in cross-platform editing and producing.
See stories by Claire Kespohl