In Columbia, 30 plows, lots of salt, and still snowy roads

City of Columbia officials are projecting confidence that they have enough salt to deal with the winter weather which blasted the area over the weekend.

However, by Monday morning, it had yet to take much of an effect. Many main roads in Boone County remained snow-covered, with some oncoming lanes delineated by 1-3 foot high piles of snow pushed between them. City spokesman John Ogan, though, insisted the city has enough ice melt to compensate for the precipitation.

“We start the winter with 5,000 tons and the winter weather that we had over Thanksgiving only used a small portion of that," Ogan said. "So I have complete faith that we have still a great deal.”

The city had 30 plows operating Monday morning, though Ogan could not say when neighborhood streets will be plowed.

Just as the city digs out, so, too, are the state's highways. The Missouri Department of Transportation listed every major highway north of Springfield as at least partially snow-covered for the Monday morning commute, though some roads immediately north of Green County had begun to clear by mid-morning.