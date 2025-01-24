Missourians speak out against proposed Ameren electric rate increase in public hearing

In a packed hearing room a few blocks from the Missouri Capitol on Thursday, Ameren electric customers asked utility reps why they should be asked to pay another $17.45 per month, on average, for power. At times they were emotional when addressing members of the Missouri Public Service Commission, which oversees utilities, including Ameren.

Lindsey Phoenix is a Jefferson City public attorney who told commissioners at the hours-long meeting that she is angry, and she feels there’s no need for a rate increase.

“Here I am spending my lunch hour, and now my vacation pay, begging a company to set their greed aside so that I can afford to keep my children warm in their beds at night,” she said.

Ameren Missouri wants to increase electricity rates by 15.77%, earning the company an additional $446 million per year.

In a flyer handed out to attendees Thursday, the company claims electric rates are approximately 27% lower than the Midwest average, and if this increase is granted they would be 15% lower than the average.

Bill Abbott traveled to Jefferson City from Eldon with a group of friends to attend the hearing.

“How much profit is enough?” he told KBIA before the hearing. “At the expense of poor people and the elderly that are on fixed incomes.”

Nam Nguyen/Missourian Bryan Struebig, an Ameren customer, testifies against the company’s rising rates on Thursday at the Governor Office Building in Jefferson City. “When my community does better and the costs are lower, I do better,” Struebig said.

Johnnie Briggs-Taylor is from Olean, a town about 30 miles from Jefferson City. She is also concerned about what higher electric bills mean for the people in her community.

“Olean … it's a very small town. People there are low income and this rate increase will hurt them even more,” Briggs-Taylor said.

Warren Wood, Ameren Missouri’s vice president of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs, said the company is proposing the higher rates to recoup costs of maintaining current infrastructure — such as poles, wires, and transformers — in addition to building new solar power plants.

“We're hardening the grid, replacing old power lines, strengthening poles, upgrading substations, and now serving customers with some new energy resources,” he said.

Wood said the cost of maintaining infrastructure is rising.

“We're seeing much higher prices of the infrastructure we need to use to upgrade the system and sometimes the timeline it actually takes to get it,” Wood said.

The hearings are part of the electric utility’s rate case — a process where companies come before the Public Service Commission with a proposal to adjust prices they charge customers.

Utilities are what’s called “regulated” or “natural” monopolies — in exchange for being the sole provider of utility service in a specified area, the companies are subject to state oversight. Customers are not able to switch utility providers.

Ameren filed the rate case in June 2024, which started an 11-month regulatory process.

The company’s request is audited by both the Public Service Commission staff and the Office of Public Counsel — the state agency that aims to represent the people of Missouri in rate cases and advocates for “safe and reliable utility service at just and reasonable rates.”

Nam Nguyen/Missourian Members of the Missouri Public Service Commission listen to testimonies about Ameren’s proposed 15.77% rate increase Thursday at the Governor Office Building in Jefferson City. Within the last 10 years, Ameren has requested for six increases to the base rate.

The Public Service Commission staff are recommending that the commissioners grant Ameren the rate increase, but by slightly less than the company proposed.

Commission staff recommend the regulators approve a 14.18% increase on customer’s bills, earning Ameren $406.9 million annually — approximately $40 million less than the company proposed.

A virtual public hearing will be held Friday at 12 p.m. Information on how to join the meeting by WebEx can be found at the PSC website.

The five commissioners, who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Missouri Senate, are expected to make a final decision on the case in May.

Public Service Commission Chair Kayla Hahn thanked those who showed up Thursday.

“Undoubtedly your comments and feedback will help inform our decision and help us make a better decision because of it,” Hahn said.

Ameren offers alternate payment plans for customers struggling with their utility costs. Customers are encouraged to call 800-552-7583 or visit amerenmissouri.com/energyassistance for help.

Ameren provides electricity for approximately 1.2 million customers across Missouri. The company also provides gas to a few communities in mid-Missouri, but this case only affects electricity prices.