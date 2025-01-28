© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Immigration bills hearing draws crowds of opponents

KBIA | By Olivia Mizelle
Published January 28, 2025 at 8:38 AM CST
Sen. Jill Carter (R-Granby) speaks on SB 58, which allows Missouri to assist other states in securing the southern border, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Carter held up wristbands from the U.S.-Mexico border that she said allowed them to see “first hand how the cartel are paid and they are, wristbands are put and placed upon them to ensure that they have made payments and also track where they go across once they’ve crossed the border and are put into our communities.”
1 of 5  — 0127-immigration/01272025_immigration_MP_348.jpg
Sen. Jill Carter (R-Granby) speaks on SB 58, which allows Missouri to assist other states in securing the southern border, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Carter held up wristbands from the U.S.-Mexico border that she said allowed them to see “first hand how the cartel are paid and they are, wristbands are put and placed upon them to ensure that they have made payments and also track where they go across once they’ve crossed the border and are put into our communities.”
Mallory Pool / Columbia Missourian
Beatrice Gottschalk, left, and Elizabeth Kays, right, sit outside of a senate committee meeting room with protest signs while waiting for the immigration hearing to start on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Missourians could come to the public hearing and speak up in favor of or against the presented senate bills that centered around immigration policy.
2 of 5  — 0127-immigration/01272025_immigration_MP_240.jpg
Beatrice Gottschalk, left, and Elizabeth Kays, right, sit outside of a senate committee meeting room with protest signs while waiting for the immigration hearing to start on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Missourians could come to the public hearing and speak up in favor of or against the presented senate bills that centered around immigration policy.
Mallory Pool / Columbia Missourian
Katelin Nott, a registered nurse from Kansas City, writes “Looking like 1930s Germany. Do Better” on her arm during a senate immigration hearing on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Nott was one of many protesters that came to the committee hearing to speak on senate bills regarding imposing penalties on illegal immigrants and another that allows Missouri to assist other states in securing the southern border.
3 of 5  — 0127-immigration/01272025_immigration_MP_278.jpg
Katelin Nott, a registered nurse from Kansas City, writes “Looking like 1930s Germany. Do Better” on her arm during a senate immigration hearing on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Nott was one of many protesters that came to the committee hearing to speak on senate bills regarding imposing penalties on illegal immigrants and another that allows Missouri to assist other states in securing the southern border.
Mallory Pool / Columbia Missourian
Ben Molina, chair of the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis, an advocacy organization, speaks in opposition of SB 58 on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Molina said the immigration policies presented are federal responsibilities, not state ones and that “Missouri's tax dollars should not be used to fund redundant initiatives that serve to further vilify individuals who are often paying hardships, seeking safety and looking for opportunities to contribute to our communities."
4 of 5  — 0127-immigration/01272025_immigration_MP_161.jpg
Ben Molina, chair of the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis, an advocacy organization, speaks in opposition of SB 58 on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Molina said the immigration policies presented are federal responsibilities, not state ones and that “Missouri's tax dollars should not be used to fund redundant initiatives that serve to further vilify individuals who are often paying hardships, seeking safety and looking for opportunities to contribute to our communities."
Mallory Pool / Columbia Missourian
Sen. Jill Carter (R-Granby), left, listens to Sen. Barbara Washington (D-Kansas City), ask her questions about her sponsored SB 58 at a hearing on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Washington and Carter had a heated debate about the concerns of racial profiling and civil rights that SB 58 would bring up before the hearing moved on to public testimony.
5 of 5  — 0127-immigration/01272025_immigration_MP_105.jpg
Sen. Jill Carter (R-Granby), left, listens to Sen. Barbara Washington (D-Kansas City), ask her questions about her sponsored SB 58 at a hearing on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Washington and Carter had a heated debate about the concerns of racial profiling and civil rights that SB 58 would bring up before the hearing moved on to public testimony.
Mallory Pool / Columbia Missourian

Two immigration-related bills attracted heavy attention at the Capitol during a Monday hearing that stretched about three hours.

Senate Bills 58 and 72 both seek to create new provisions relating to those in the country illegally, and the opponents in the overflowing hearing room far outweighed those there in support of the bills.

Senate Bill 58 has multiple parts, but the primary areas that those testifying against the bill opposed were those that would increase criminal punishments for illegal immigrants, including a fine of $10,000 for “improper entry.”

Aura Velasquez, who immigrated to the U.S. from Nicaragua when she was five years old, testified against SB 58.

"My mother came to America with a dream of peace. She risked her life to search for a better life for her children," Velasquez said to the Senate Committee on Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety. "The same better life that some of your Irish, German and European immigrant ancestors came here to find."

SB 58 sponsor Sen. Jill Carter (R-Granby) argued that the act would help stop the cartel and human traffickers from entering the U.S. and Missouri.

"This isn't just a border crisis, it's a humanitarian crisis, a health crisis and a national security crisis," Carter said.

SB 72’s sponsor, Sen. David Gregory (R-Chesterfield), said his bill would be an “ICE program at the state level.”

The bill includes a $1,000 reward for anyone who successfully reports an undocumented immigrant leading to their arrest, and would certify licensed bail bond agents or surety recovery agents to apply to be bounty hunters for the purpose of finding and detaining undocumented immigrants in Missouri. If an undocumented immigrant were arrested, this bill proposes a felony sentence without probation or parole in some cases.

"Just like ICE, once a warrant is issued for an illegal immigrant’s arrest, then, and only then, can a police officer or a licensed bounty hunter effectuate that arrest," Gregory said.

A key opponent to the bills on the committee was Sen. Barbara Washington (D-Kansas City). She expressed strong concerns that both bills could lead to the targeting of legal immigrants and people of color. In SB 58, she said the term "alien" was not well defined.

"All of my (district's) refugees are aliens," Washington said. "So this would allow for them to be removed after all the trauma that they've been through in life because this is not well defined."

Washington said SB 72 was getting citizens involved in the criminal justice system.

"Do you not think that if someone's going to get $1,000 for turning somebody in that this not going to cause issues in our communities?" Washington asked Gregory.

He replied that there is already an ICE tip line that gives a larger reward.

Gregory's bill is projected to cost the state about $5 million, but he argues the true cost would be less.
Tags
KBIA News Immigrationmissouri state capitolState GovernmentTop Stories
Olivia Mizelle
Olivia Mizelle is a student reporter at KBIA
See stories by Olivia Mizelle
Related Content