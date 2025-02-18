© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BREAKING: Kehoe executive order bans using state funds for DEI

KBIA | By Stan Jastrzebski ,
Sarah Kellogg
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:30 PM CST
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, wearing a dark suit and striped red tie, sits at a desk and speaks into a microphone in a Missouri state legislature hearing room.
Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent
Then-Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe presents his budget requests to the Missouri House Budget Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Tuesday which prohibits the use of state money for “activities that solely or primarily support diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The order takes effect immediately and gives any group receiving state money 90 days to comply. The order references a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court case in which the court’s six conservative justices ruled that colleges and universities violated the Equal Protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment by considering race in admissions.

The University of Missouri had preemptively begun removing DEI from its Columbia campus, including dissolving its Division for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity last July and transferring the office’s employees to other positions. Missouri State University took a similar step last month.

In an interview with St. Louis Public Radio in January, Kehoe said he wanted to create what he called an “even playing field” for everyone. “If they work hard, we want to have the flexibility to be able to reward them. And that's what I want," Kehoe said. "That's the environment I'd like to see created in state government.” A statement issued by Kehoe’s administration Tuesday says there will be continued enforcement of the state’s laws that prohibit discrimination.

Kehoe’s order is likely to be challenged in court.

This story will be updated.
Tags
KBIA News Top Storiesdiversity issuesexecutive actionmike kehoe
Stan Jastrzebski
Stan Jastrzebski is KBIA's News Director, and an Assistant Professor of Practice in the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He's served as News Director at four NPR member stations, and has contributed work to Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Marketplace, as well as the PBS NewsHour. His scholarly work has appeared in such scientific journals as Journalism, Electronic News and Journalism Practice.
See stories by Stan Jastrzebski
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is a first year graduate student at the University of Missouri studying public affairs reporting. She spent her undergraduate days as a radio/television major and reported for KBIA. In addition to reporting shifts, Sarah also hosted KBIA’s weekly education show Exam, was an afternoon newscaster and worked on the True/False podcast. Growing up, Sarah listened to episodes of Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me! with her parents during long car rides. It’s safe to say she was destined to end up in public radio.
See stories by Sarah Kellogg