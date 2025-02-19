Missouri Senate considers bill changing college hazing statutes

In 2021, Danny Santulli was the victim of a hazing incident at the University of Missouri's Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. The brain damage he suffered made him unable to see, walk or talk. One of his fellow fraternity members was eventually sentenced to prison. Now, legislators have filed bills named in his honor.

"Danny’s Law," would widen the definition of hazing, broadening the definition of who can be found liable for it at Greek houses on college campuses, and adding hazing towards current and former members as punishable by law. It would also provide protections for those who aid in medical and law enforcement response.

Before the Missouri Senate gave initial approval to the bill Wednesday, an amendment was added to protect those who are under duress. The sponsor of the bill, Senator Kurtis Gregory (R-Marshall) said anyone being forced to haze will be protected from the charge.

"So let’s say I’m one of the upperclassmen talking to one of the pledges saying you must do this or else. I’m gonna be the one then liable," Gregory said.

Gregory said that protection only applies to the charge of hazing, not necessarily any other charges that may be brought.

