MU says Ellis Library overnight hours will not change this fall

Hundreds of University of Missouri students and alumni are organizing to keep Ellis Library open overnight in the upcoming fall semester, with a petition and online movement that's collected over 1,300 signatures in just under a week. But MU said it has no plans to change the library's operating hours and funding for overnight staff next year has been renewed.

The "Keep Ellis Library Open" petition was first posted Feb. 13, claiming in posts on Reddit that library "management" is considering closing the library at night next fall. The petition itself said MU students, "face the possibility of Ellis Library closing its doors at night." The petition has gained substantial discussion on Reddit and other social media sites, sparking concern among students and alumni.

However, MU Spokesperson Christopher Ave said no changes will be implemented in the fall semester, even though library management is in ongoing discussions about Ellis' overnight hours. Ellis Library is currently open 24-hours Monday through Thursday.

“At the moment, the schedule remains unchanged,” Ave said. If any changes are implemented, he said, they will be communicated "well in advance" to both the public and staff.

Travis Zimpfer, another university spokesperson, said the initial suggestion to change the library's hours came from the Student Fee Review Committee , a committee of 13 MU students who make recommendations on changes to activity and facility fees on behalf of the student body.

“We're evaluating based [on] feedback that we've heard from a student group that is entrusted with that responsibility to appropriate student fees,” Zimpher said.

Ave said the committee asked Ellis Library leadership to reconsider the overnight hours based on the low usage of the library during that time. At this time, he said, the committee has approved renewing the student fees which fund the library's overnight staffing for the 2025-2026 school year.

According to Ave, the security team has counted an average of 12 students per hour during the library’s overnight period, from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m., during the spring 2024 semester.

Each MU student pays a student activity fee annually, a portion of which goes toward the MU Libraries. For undergraduates, $16.46 of that fee goes toward MU Libraries, and $8.23 of the fee for graduate students goes toward libraries, according to the MU Cashier's website .

Students and alumni have voiced strong support for the petition in the last week, sharing personal stories about how the library's overnight hours have been crucial to their academic and personal lives.

“Not all things that have a positive impact can be defined purely through spreadsheets and budgets. Closing the library would have negative effects that ripple through the culture and outcomes of the campus.” said Nathan, a commenter on the petition.

Another petition signee, under the name Rachel, graduated in 2019 and doesn't think she could have finished her degree without the overnight hours.

“I worked 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. at a local restaurant and often used the library to work on assignments after work," Rachel said.

"Fewer students need the library at night, but for those who do need it, it is an absolutely essential resource. Please do not try to save money by destroying an essential student resource.”