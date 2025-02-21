Boone Health to provide free skin cancer, glucose screenings in Columbia this weekend

Boone Health will offer free skin cancer screenings Saturday, Feb. 22 at The Crossing church.

The community screening event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees are advised to wear loose clothes and minimal makeup, keep hair loose and take note of any skin concerns to point out to screeners before the exam.

Boone Health spokesperson Christian Basi recommended wearing shorts or a looser shirt underneath layers, as nurses will only be checking exposed areas.

“We have nurses that are on staff, that are doing these checks, that are more than willing to have maybe a longer conversation with you if they spot something that's suspicious, and to provide you with some key information about what you can do to protect your health in the best way possible,” Basi said.

Data from the NIH’s National Cancer Institute shows that the rate of melanoma in Missouri has been on the rise . Boone County has one of the highest rates in the state , with an annual incidence rate of 27.8 cases per 100,000 people between 2017 and 2021.

Basi also emphasized the importance of skin cancer screenings for individuals over the age of 50 who have never had one done.

Boone Health will also be providing free blood pressure and glucose testing on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Columbia’s Activity and Recreation Center. Both Saturday events will be open for walk-ins.