Missouri DOGE bills get first Senate hearings

Bills which have received a first hearing in the Missouri Senate would create a Missouri Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman’s (R-Arnold) package of five bills includes requiring the Office of Administration to issue reports on unused state-owned property and unclaimed tax credits. Coleman says another measure will reallocate $6.6 million of yearly revenue for abandoned government programs back into the state’s general fund. Should state entities not comply, Coleman says the legislature will investigate.

"The legislative branch does have subpoena power through the Pro Tem's office and through the Speaker's Office in the Senate and in the House," Coleman said.

"Our committee does not have subpoena power, but if we're needing information and the departments are not complying, then I would expect that we'll be issuing subpoenas to try to get answers."

Coleman says the main difference between the federal and state DOGE programs is that MO DOGE is a legislative function, not an executive one. She says this will allow for a wider range of possible cuts to be made.

