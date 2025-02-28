Experts: improved conditions mean Missouri drought alert should expire

Missouri has been in a drought alert for the better part of the last two years. But a group of experts decided Wednesday to recommend not to extend the alert, which is set to expire at the end of March.

The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee is a working group that meets during drought alerts to coordinate resources and make recommendations to the governor.

During Wednesday’s meeting, experts from state and federal agencies presented data on current conditions and projections indicating drought conditions have dissipated and will continue to improve.

“By and large, we're seeing better conditions at this time of year as compared to where we were last year,” said Dru Buntin, the state’s chief of water resources.

The U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest report says about 16% of the state is in moderate drought and 49% of it is abnormally dry.

A year ago, a third of the state was in moderate drought, and more than 85% of it was abnormally dry. Severe drought started cropping up in the spring, and after disappearing from May through August, reemerged in September.

A recent 90-day projection from the National Weather Service shows drought is likely to disappear in Missouri from now till the end of May.

Rainfall projected for this week is expected to help.

“On Monday, we should get a decent amount of rain across much of the I-70 corridor and southward – heavier amounts down towards Springfield, areas that do need it for sure,” said Mark Fuchs, a service hydrologist at the National Weather Service.

Other experts presented more data about rainfall, stream flow and soil moisture levels, all important factors when assessing drought.

The recommendation to let the drought alert expire made setting the agenda for their next meeting moot; the committee only meets while an alert is active.

“The only thing that gives me pause about hitting the pause button is we did that last time, and then it didn't rain after that, but that's kind of the way it is,” Buntin said. “If we need to do that, there's a mechanism. I just don't see the need for the heightened coordination based on the impacts and the need for assistance right now.”

Buntin said the drought alert’s expiration isn’t tied to any aid, and federal programs that provide drought relief are unaffected.