True/False Conversations: Hu Sanshou's film 'resurrects' the histories of the ancestors in Xiangzidian village

This story is part of True/False Conversations, a series of in-depth interviews with the filmmakers of this year’s True/False Film Fest. Find the rest of them here.

Filmmaker Hu Sanshou lives in the Xiangzidian village in the Shaanxi province in China. Hu devotes himself to immortalizing his village in film in 'Resurrection', screening this weekend at the True/False Film Fest.

The film documents the impact of a highway construction cutting through Sanshou's village, as people and families undertake the process of moving the remains of their ancestors out of the path of the construction.

KBIA’s Alex Cox spoke with Hu about how he immortalized the memory of his ancestors. Hu is heard in this interview through a translation by his friend Ang Gao.

Enjoy this excerpt from the conversation.