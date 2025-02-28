© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
True/False Film Festival Logo
True/False Conversations
Every year, the True/False Film Fest brings dozens of documentary filmmakers, artists, and innovative music acts. These series of conversations are in-depth interviews with those involved.

True/False Conversations: Hu Sanshou's film 'resurrects' the histories of the ancestors in Xiangzidian village

KBIA | By Alex Cox
Published February 28, 2025 at 1:03 PM CST
a group of men moving a burial site
Hu Sanshou
/
True/False Film Festival
Hu Sanshou's film 'Resurrection' delves into the lives and histories of the ancestors in his village.

This story is part of True/False Conversations, a series of in-depth interviews with the filmmakers of this year’s True/False Film Fest.  Find the rest of them here.

Filmmaker Hu Sanshou lives in the Xiangzidian village in the Shaanxi province in China. Hu devotes himself to immortalizing his village in film in 'Resurrection', screening this weekend at the True/False Film Fest.

The film documents the impact of a highway construction cutting through Sanshou's village, as people and families undertake the process of moving the remains of their ancestors out of the path of the construction.

KBIA’s Alex Cox spoke with Hu about how he immortalized the memory of his ancestors. Hu is heard in this interview through a translation by his friend Ang Gao.

Enjoy this excerpt from the conversation.

