The Department of Education has cut half its workforce - what it might mean for Missouri

The Department of Education has cut 1,300 employees since Tuesday night in the latest dismantling by the Trump administration.

With half of its workforce laid off, the Department of Education, which runs everything from education policies to federal funding for schools, is now part of a dramatic downsizing at the federal level.

Mark Jones, Communications Director for the Missouri National Education Association, said in terms of how it will impact the state - Missouri families will feel the impact most.

“I think you'll see a lot of families struggling who have students that have some sort of special need - whether that's ADHD, autism or other learning issues - not getting the same level of care and resources they need, because the federal government is not going to be doing its job,” Jones said.

Jones said the move by the Department of Education is raising questions about the agency’s ability to continue usual operations with such a large percentage of employees suddenly disappearing.

“I don't think any of us work at any place where 50% of the people were fired tomorrow, we'd think we could just - we could continue on at the same level,” said Jones.

The department officials said the agency would continue to deliver on key functions like federal aid and student loan management - however, Jones said teachers and students will feel the impact.

“Teachers are very concerned about those students that need extra help getting the resources they need, and those students who come from middle-class families who are trying to go on to some form of higher education or skilled trade being able to afford it,” said Jones.

Jones also said roughly 15 percent of public school funding in Missouri comes from the federal government.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said they are awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Education to better understand how the announced reduction may impact programs and funds.