Kehoe activates state of emergency plan ahead of severe weather

Gov. Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency in Missouri Friday due to expected severe weather. Kehoe issued an executive order to activate the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and enable state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions to provide assistance.

Strong to severe storms are expected Friday in mid-Missouri, and KOMU 8 First Alert Weather is in a Storm Mode Index of 4, on a zero-to-5 scale.

“I urge all Missourians to stay alert, monitor weather forecasts, and follow official warnings," Kehoe said in a news release. “While I hope this declaration proves unnecessary, ensuring our emergency management teams are fully prepared is my top priority."