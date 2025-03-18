Local postal workers unions plan rallies against the privatization of USPS

Amid threats to privatize the United States Postal Service, two local union chapters have rallies planned this week to bring awareness to possible federal changes.

The American Postal Workers Union is holding a national “day of action” Thursday, and the National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting local rallies nationwide Sunday. Local chapters of both unions will hold rallies in Columbia on these days in front of the downtown post office, 511 E. Walnut St.

Erin Linn, the president of APWU Central Missouri Area Local 7065, said the goal of the rallies is for the public to take notice of the potential consequences of privatizing the USPS. She said the union will hold rallies in front of post offices across the country Thursday.

“The more offices that have a rally in front of them, the more attention we can get, the more we can communicate to our customers of what’s going on,” Linn said.

Last week, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy signed an agreement with the newly created Department of Government Efficiency and General Services Administration to work with the USPS, sparking concerns over the possibility of privatization of mailing services.

According to a letter sent to U.S. House and Senate leaders, DOGE will assist the USPS in addressing issues like the mismanagement of the agency’s retirement assets and Worker’s Compensation Program.

The action followed comments from Elon Musk, the leader of the Trump administration’s government downsizing efforts, about his goal to privatize services like the Postal Service, Reuters reported.

It is unclear to NALC legislative political organizer Anthoney Mitchell what the new agreement means for local postal workers. However, it renewed fears for the union that the Trump administration would turn over the Postal Service to private companies.

The potential of privatization is a direct threat to around 640,000 postal employees, according to the NALC. This privatization could reduce services to rural communities and increase shipping costs, Mitchell said.

American Postal Workers Union

The APWU Central Missouri Area Local 7065 will take part in the “U.S. Mail Not For Sale — Day of Action” 4 p.m. Thursday outside of the post office. Columbia is one of 150 cities across the nation where the day of action events are planned, according to the APWU.

Linn believes there is a lot of misinformation about the Postal Service. For example, the Postal Service is not funded by tax dollars, despite misconceptions, she said.

“It’s built to be a service,” Linn said. “It’s not meant to be profitable.”

She said the rally is for everyone, not just postal workers. It is an opportunity for postal workers and the community to stand in solidarity for the Postal Service, she said.

“Anybody who wants to show support is welcome to join us, even if it’s just for 10 or 15 minutes,” Linn said.

Linn works as a window clerk, and she said she has built a relationship with the customers of the post office. She believes privatization could drive up the cost of mail shipments for customers.

“They’re like family,” Linn said. “You want the best for your family members, and you want them to succeed — and that’s what we want for our customers.”

National Association of Letter Carriers

NALC Branch 763 is hosting a rally in Columbia along with other branches nationwide. The rally will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday outside the post office on Walnut Street.

Mitchell said the goal of the rally is to bring awareness to the public about the consequences of privatization. The privatization could affect rural communities around Missouri, especially the senior citizens who don’t go out often, he said.

“(The senior citizens) get mail delivered to their house every day,” Mitchell said. “A lot of times, we are the only face they see for a couple days.”

Although branches across the nation are holding rallies Sunday, Mitchell said it’s not just a one-day effort. He said the NALC and branches will continue to share information with residents.

“It’s just about being sure that we can guarantee that we still have this kind of service for the American public,” Mitchell said. “Even though we’re going into a digital age, there are still people that rely on it.”