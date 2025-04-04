© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Whiteman AFB pauses suspensions of transgender service members

KBIA | By Anna Spidel
Published April 4, 2025 at 5:24 PM CDT
A Northrop T-38 Talon supersonic jet trainer sits on display near the airfield at Whiteman Air Force Base. The T-38 Talon is used to train pilots for front-line bomber and fighter aircraft such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon and A-10 Thunderbolt, among others. Whiteman AFB is currently home to a fleet of A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog" jets, and is also the exclusive operational home of the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber.
Anna Spidel
/
KBIA
A Northrop T-38 Talon supersonic jet trainer sits on display near the airfield at Whiteman Air Force Base. The T-38 Talon is used to train pilots for front-line bomber and fighter aircraft such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon and A-10 Thunderbolt, among others. Whiteman AFB is currently home to a fleet of A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog" jets, and is also the exclusive operational home of the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber.

Shortly after being sworn into office, President Trump signed an executive order that sought to effectively ban transgender people from serving in the US Military. The order compelled the Pentagon to identify service members who had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, and said they would be given a choice to separate voluntarily or would be honorably discharged involuntarily.

But on March 18, a federal judge blocked that order - meaning military bases across the country are backpedaling. A spokesperson for Missouri’s Whiteman Air Force Base says no suspensions are being processed due to a memorandum sent out April 2 by the Department of Defense.

The memorandum directs the Air Force to pause any suspensions being processed, return to active duty any service members placed on administrative leave as a result of the executive order, and suspend requirements for transgender service members to use facilities and pronouns associated with their sex assigned at birth.

It’s unclear how many transgender service members are currently serving in Missouri, but a Whiteman spokesperson confirms there are transgender service members currently active on base.
Anna Spidel
Anna Spidel is a health reporter for the KBIA Health & Wealth desk. A proud Michigander, Anna hails from Dexter, Michigan and received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Michigan State University in 2022. Previously, she worked with member station Michigan Radio as an assistant producer on Stateside.
