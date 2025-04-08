© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Several mid-Missouri mayor seats change hands

KBIA | By Alex Cox
Published April 8, 2025 at 10:48 PM CDT

Many smaller Missouri cities elected new mayors Tuesday night.

The City of Lake Ozark was always going to have a new mayor as the incumbent did not run for re-election. Local business owner David Ridgely won easily, capturing nearly three-quarters of the votes cast. Ridgely said in a Facebook post that his biggest priority is improving the roads in the tourism-heavy city.

In the Moniteau County city of California, real estate company owner Mike Staton unseated incumbent mayor Lanny Ash, collecting more than 69% of the vote.

And the Morgan County city of Stover had a race that could result in a recount, with Michael Lowe appearing to defeat Clayton Judd by just two votes, with an unofficial count of 92 to 90.
Tags
KBIA News Top StoriesElection nightLake Ozarkcalifornia
Alex Cox
Alex Cox is a senior at the Missouri School of Journalism. They're a reporter and producer for KBIA.
See stories by Alex Cox