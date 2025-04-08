Several mid-Missouri mayor seats change hands

Many smaller Missouri cities elected new mayors Tuesday night.

The City of Lake Ozark was always going to have a new mayor as the incumbent did not run for re-election. Local business owner David Ridgely won easily, capturing nearly three-quarters of the votes cast. Ridgely said in a Facebook post that his biggest priority is improving the roads in the tourism-heavy city.

In the Moniteau County city of California, real estate company owner Mike Staton unseated incumbent mayor Lanny Ash, collecting more than 69% of the vote.

And the Morgan County city of Stover had a race that could result in a recount, with Michael Lowe appearing to defeat Clayton Judd by just two votes, with an unofficial count of 92 to 90.