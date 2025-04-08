Thousands of Boone County voters utilize absentee voting ahead of municipal election day

Though today is municipal general election day across Missouri, many votes had been cast even before the polls opened at 6 a.m. Election officials say they are not sure if early voting will lead to overall higher voter turn out.

No excuse absentee voting allows voters to cast ballots before election day. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon says thousands of people cast ballots in the two weeks leading up to today.

“It's something that we've had almost, almost 3700 people that took advantage of it, that were able to cast about before election day. If we didn't have no excuse absentee voting, all those folks would have to wait until election day,” Lennon said.

It’s common for non-residential elections to see lower turnout, and Lennon said she expects about 25% of eligible Boone County voters to cast ballots this year.

Voter turnout in smaller elections tends to be smaller because of a lack of knowledge and efficacy. But Lennon said voting in local elections is a way to make your voice heard.

“So, it's not just electing people that go off into Jefferson City or to Washington DC and make decisions. You're electing people that you're going to see in the supermarket, that are going to represent your community, that are going to make decisions about your cities and schools,” Lennon said.

Lennon said same way national elections have impacts that can trickle down into communities, local elections can also have a national impact.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote.