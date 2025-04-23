'A gut punch': NEH terminations hit Missouri Humanities, University of Missouri projects

The Trump administration’s cuts to the National Endowment for the Humanities are rippling through Missouri, as the state’s humanities council, the University of Missouri’s Ellis Library and an MU professor face the loss of federal funding.

The NEH’s budget supports humanities councils, libraries, museums and special projects in every state and jurisdiction. In early April, NEH grants were immediately terminated for 56 state and jurisdiction humanities councils. Over 1,000 grants have since been terminated, and 65% of the NEH’s staff has been laid off.

Missouri Humanities is one of the NEH councils that has lost funding. It funds cultural institutions and humanities programming across the state, but lost $2.7 million on April 3 after its five-year support operating grant was terminated.

The loss will be felt most in rural communities, Executive Director Ashley Beard-Fosnow said.

“Many times the grants that we award or the public programs that we host as the Missouri Humanities Council are the only humanities offering available in that community for that year,” Beard-Fosnow said.

While Missouri Humanities will continue its 2025 grant programs by increasing private fundraising, Beard-Fosnow said it will be forced to cut or reduce grant support and programs after this year.

MU’s Ellis Library also learned about the cancellation of a NEH grant on April 3, losing $500,000 in funds to renovate its West Stacks.

Ellis Library received the Infrastructure and Capacity Building Grant from the NEH in 2022 to provide climate-controlled storage for Special Collections and Archives materials.

“We were told the cancellation was a consequence of a presidential order directing NEH to eliminate all non-statutorily required activities and functions,” MU spokesperson Christopher Ave said.

Ave said the library intends to make up the difference through fundraising, and has already raised $1.1 million of the grant’s original $1.5 million matching challenge. Construction on the West Stacks was anticipated to start in 2024, but has not yet begun.

Just over a week after Ellis Library was notified of its grant cancellation, MU English professor Johanna Kramer was hit with a notice on the NEH grants website: “FULL: Administrative Termination.” It was an expected loss for Kramer, who readied herself to lose her Summer Stipend award after seeing other colleagues lose grants.

“When I saw it, it was still a gut punch, I have to say, even though I had already mentally prepared for it,” she said. “Once you see it in writing that it’s really gone, that was still really painful.”

Kramer specializes in medieval literature and the study of the Old English language. She applied for the NEH’s Summer Stipend program in 2023, and intended to use the $6,000 in funding this summer to finish the last chapters of her book on proverbs in Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales.”

Federal grants are difficult to get, and Kramer almost didn’t even apply due to the work involved in securing the funds. Summer Stipend recipients must first be nominated by their institutions and submit a detailed timeline and work plan to the NEH. Once selected, they receive two consecutive months of compensation to work on a humanities project at any stage of development.

“It supplements your income while you do full-time research. So that’s the loss for me personally,” Kramer said. “I can’t let it stop me from doing the work nonetheless, without the additional compensation, because I’m under pressure to get the manuscript done and get it to the publisher.”

Beard-Fosnow hopes the loss of funds is a “call to action” for Missourians to support the future of humanities.

“I hope that we all really think about how history, literature, community, conversations and storytelling enrich our lives as individuals, how they help us understand our lived human experience, but also how they strengthen communities across the state of Missouri,” she said.