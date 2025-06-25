Deadline approaching for the Boone County senior real estate tax relief program

The deadline to submit a senior real estate tax relief program application in Boone County is Monday, June 30. According to the Boone County Commission, 1000 new applications have been received since April.

Kip Kendrick, the Boone County Presiding Commissioner, said the goal of the program is to make property taxes more affordable for people aged 62 and up. While it doesn't necessarily freeze property taxes, it does provide a tax credit that will appear on the next year's real estate tax bill.

The program intends to assist seniors, as property taxes can be variable each year due to countywide assessments of properties that occur every odd-numbered year, which are impacted by construction or improvements in the area.

Seniors will still be required to pay what isn't covered by the tax credit.

Kendrick said people interested in this program must enroll annually – even if they were accepted the previous year.

“The renewal applications are pre-populated information that's mailed out to them,” Kendrick said. “They could just check off whether everything remains accurate.”

To register for the program, new applicants must bring a notarized application and all applicants must bring proof of residency, proof of age, and proof of ownership.

Missouri’s Area Agencies on Aging serve adults who are older and/or have disabilities in Missouri through meal delivery, transportation, information services and help with household duties.

“There’s no charge for services by the AAA, and it’s not based on income,” said Julie Peetz, the executive director of Missouri’s Area Agencies on Aging. “It’s just age-based for adults who are 60 and older.”

Peetz said the tax relief program would help seniors who struggle to pay their personal property taxes and will help them be able to plan out their future expenses.“I heard one couple say that come January or the end of the year, they’re terrified to go to the mailbox to get that new bill,” said Peetz. “Just because every other year the rate goes up so much and it's just a daunting expense.”

The program was made possible by Senate Bill 190 , which was passed in July 2023. This bill gave Missouri counties the choice to opt in and implement such tax credits.

“We adopted the program pretty quickly and then this is the second year for the 2025 base year applications,” Kendrick said.