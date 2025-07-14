© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Agriculture & Environment Desk
Stories from KBIA’s reporters that cover agriculture, energy, environment, water and more. The team produces a weekly radio segment that can be heard Wednesdays on KBIA.org and 91.3FM as well as in-depth features and regular blog posts. Contact the Agriculture & Environment desk.

Missouri Farm Bureau health plans get final approval from governor

KBIA | By Jana Rose Schleis
Published July 14, 2025 at 4:03 PM CDT
Gov. Mike Kehoe sits at a table covered in a red cloth that reads "Missouri Farm Bureau. He is wearing a suit and signing a piece of paper. Approximately nine people stand behind him and to the side looking on.
Jana Rose Schleis
/
KBIA
Surrounded by Missouri Farm Bureau board members, Gov. Mike Kehoe signs a bill into law that enables the company to offer alternative health plans that could be available to bureau members as soon as next year.

At Missouri Farm Bureau headquarters Monday, supporters and lawmakers gathered in a noisy, sunlit atrium to witness Gov. Mike Kehoe make one of their top legislative priorities a reality — offering health coverage.

Kehoe signed a bill that allows the insurance company and agriculture advocacy group to offer alternative health plans to members.

“It certainly gives options to Missouri farm families that they didn't have before,” Kehoe said. “As most people would understand, if you're not part of a large group, trying to get health insurance can be somewhat daunting.”

The policies are not technically insurance and are therefore not subject to the minimum care guidelines and consumer protections established in the federal Affordable Care Act, which is why the company needed state government approval to offer them.

Still, Kehoe said he’s confident the company will provide reliable options.

“They've been in business since 1915, so when you're dealing with a 110-year-old company that understands what it takes to take care of Missouri families, I wouldn't worry about that, as long as Missouri Farm Bureau is behind it,” he said.

Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins said members across the state had requested the option to buy health plans, which could be available for members sometime next year.
missouri farm bureau health insurance health care coverage rural health care mike kehoe
Jana Rose Schleis
Jana Rose Schleis is a News Producer at KBIA.
