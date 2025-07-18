Landowners want looser building rules for accessory dwellings

More than thirty community members recently gathered at the downtown office of non-profit Love Columbia to learn about something advocates hope could help alleviate Columbia’s housing shortage. The idea calls for loosening the rules for building Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs.

ADUs can be attached to or detached from an existing house, but must be separate from that home. As rental units, these small dwellings could increase the supply of housing while providing income to homeowners.

Many meeting attendees said they were interested in building the structures for loved ones who may be aging or disabled, while hoping the space could be rented to community members down the line. But it's that second option that has neighbors worried, as some in the city oppose the proliferation of spaces rented on such websites as AirBnB or Vrbo.

Financial Planner John Walter attended the meeting on behalf of his clients. Walter said he thinks the dwellings might be an option that could help his clients balance different goals.

Walter says his clients want to be close enough to provide support to their loved ones, while still giving them some privacy and separation. “Having some independence, allowing your parents to still feel like, yes, they have their own space,” Walter said.

Most Columbia homeowners must request a special permit for the habitation of a dwelling. On single-family lots, only four such permits have been fully approved by the city. It’s easier to build near the city center, where many lots are zoned for two or multiple families. As many as nine accessory dwellings are currently under construction around Columbia.

But increasing urban density can raise concerns. While advocates hope the dwellings will eventually be long-term rental units for community members, they're worried about the eventual transition to rentals for those spending only a few days in town, and those renters not being incentivized to take the same care of the property.

To address these concerns, local architect and ADU advocate Adrienne Stolwyk proposes granting permits to single-family lots while limiting those lots to one rental permit. This would ensure that only one of the two buildings on a parcel can be rented out at a time.

Like Walter’s clients, Columbia resident and meeting attendee Erin Sehorn said she became interested in ADUs as a way to support an aging family member. She hopes to begin construction on one in the near future. Sehorn doesn’t plan to put her dwelling up for rent soon, but admitted it's part of her long-term plan.

“I just think that it’s a good way to showcase to other people how communities can start to build affordable housing for everyone.”

Love Columbia Executive Director Jane Williams said she thinks neighbors react more positively if they can be convinced the dwellings aren’t meant to change the character of a neighborhood.

“Particularly if it’s a multi-family, or you’re just trying to help someone who already connected your family, I think there’d be less push back from a neighbor,” Williams said.

