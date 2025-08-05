Attorney General appoints new Western Missouri U.S. Attorney

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has appointed a new U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

The 66-county district, which includes Columbia, Jefferson City, Springfield and Kansas City, will now be led by Matthew Price, who has spent much of his career as a lawyer for large companies such as FedEx and Walmart.

Price comes to the role after most recently serving as Chief Legal Officer for Diamond Pet Foods. He’s previously served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in Tennessee.