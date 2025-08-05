Opportunity Campus on track to open in the spring

Officials say a one-stop shop for homeless services is on track to open in Columbia in the spring, even though millions more dollars are needed for construction costs.

Plans for the Opportunity Campus have been in the works since 2021, and the project has experienced delays since. In a presentation to the Columbia City Council on Monday, Ed Stansberry, the executive director of the Volunteer Action Center, said construction is still in progress, despite a $3.4 million shortfall.

“Things are happening hot and heavy at the site these days,” he said. “As long as the weather holds out — we have had some delays with the roofers because it's just been too bloomin’ hot.” The project first broke ground in February 2024.

The campus will combine and work with the services currently offered in Columbia, including the Room at the Inn homeless shelter, Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen and Turning Point Day Center. Medical services will be provided by Burrell Behavior Health and Clarity Healthcare.

It will also offer employment assistance.

“There is a quiet area where there is a computer lab and folks can do work on a resume or visit with their case manager,” Stansberry said.

In addition to the construction costs, the campus is estimated to have annual operating expenses of $1.2-$1.5 million, according to Stansberry.

“We've got a capital campaign steering committee of about 12 folks that are kind of a mix of business leaders and nonprofit folks that will be going after foundations, individuals and corporations to help us fill the rest of that gap,” he said. He added the group has active requests for money that total more than $4 million.

Stansberry said the changes to some federal programs has caused uncertainty about where operating funds will come from, but he's not worried about finding the money for the construction costs.

"We have support from the city and our partners have support from the city going forward, but we know there are opportunities, or there have been, historically, opportunities, to take advantage of federal funding and state funding," he said. "But until that all kind of settles out, we won't know exactly how to navigate it, but it's on our radar."

