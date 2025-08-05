© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Show Me Shelter: Reporting on homelessness
For several years now, reporters across the Missouri News Network have looked closely at the issue of homelessness in Columbia – and beyond. Reporters and photographers talked with those who are unhoused, those who are finding ways to help homeless people, and leaders and policymakers working on funding and policy changes to bring change to the homeless community. Here is a collection of those stories.

Opportunity Campus on track to open in the spring

KBIA | By Harshawn Ratanpal
Published August 5, 2025 at 9:06 PM CDT
A digital rendering of the Opportunity Campus being built on the north side of Columbia. A wide brown brick building with an inter-sectioning sidewalk in front. The building awnings are white with a red "V-A-C" on the top. There is an ample green lawn in front of the building. A few digital people mill around.
Voluntary Action Center
A rendering of the Opportunity Campus being built on the north side of Columbia.

Officials say a one-stop shop for homeless services is on track to open in Columbia in the spring, even though millions more dollars are needed for construction costs.

Plans for the Opportunity Campus have been in the works since 2021, and the project has experienced delays since. In a presentation to the Columbia City Council on Monday, Ed Stansberry, the executive director of the Volunteer Action Center, said construction is still in progress, despite a $3.4 million shortfall.

“Things are happening hot and heavy at the site these days,” he said. “As long as the weather holds out — we have had some delays with the roofers because it's just been too bloomin’ hot.” The project first broke ground in February 2024.

The campus will combine and work with the services currently offered in Columbia, including the Room at the Inn homeless shelter, Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen and Turning Point Day Center. Medical services will be provided by Burrell Behavior Health and Clarity Healthcare.

It will also offer employment assistance.

“There is a quiet area where there is a computer lab and folks can do work on a resume or visit with their case manager,” Stansberry said.

In addition to the construction costs, the campus is estimated to have annual operating expenses of $1.2-$1.5 million, according to Stansberry.

“We've got a capital campaign steering committee of about 12 folks that are kind of a mix of business leaders and nonprofit folks that will be going after foundations, individuals and corporations to help us fill the rest of that gap,” he said. He added the group has active requests for money that total more than $4 million.

Stansberry said the changes to some federal programs has caused uncertainty about where operating funds will come from, but he's not worried about finding the money for the construction costs.

"We have support from the city and our partners have support from the city going forward, but we know there are opportunities, or there have been, historically, opportunities, to take advantage of federal funding and state funding," he said. "But until that all kind of settles out, we won't know exactly how to navigate it, but it's on our radar."
Tags
KBIA News Top StorieshomelessshelterTurning Pointroom at the inn
Harshawn Ratanpal
Harshawn Ratanpal reports on the environment for KBIA and the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk.
See stories by Harshawn Ratanpal