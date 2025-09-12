MU Athletics prepares fans for football in high heat

During Saturday’s Mizzou football game, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s, which led MU Athletics to push the kickoff time 3 hours earlier.

Dr. Christopher Sampson is an Emergency Physician with MU Health Care and is on the team who provides medical services during Mizzou football games. He said at a press conference Friday that adjusting the game start time could decrease the dangers of being outdoors during a high heat index.

“Hopefully with starting earlier in the day when the temperatures are cooler, getting the game over before we reach those really hot temperatures, both as a safety measure for fans and for the players on the field,” he said.

Sampson advises Tiger football fans in attendance Saturday to stay hydrated, wear breathable, light fabrics, hats, and sunscreen — and to avoid excessive alcohol intake that could lead to further dehydration.

Memorial Stadium allows fans to bring in one clear, unopened plastic water bottle, and there will be water stations throughout the stadium to refill.

Along with a team of physicians, nurses, paramedics, and EMTs on hand, Saturday’s football game will also offer two aid stations in the east and west concourses to provide some initial emergency care and help people cool off, according to Sampson.

University Hospital is located across the street from the football stadium, if a serious medical emergency were to occur and require transporting a patient to a hospital.

The Missouri Tigers will face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at noon Saturday.