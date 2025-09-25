Missouri officials weigh in on Trump's $100k visa fee

Missouri is the temporary home to thousands of high-skilled foreign workers through the federal H-1B visa program. The Trump administration is making it harder for future workers to come to the country by adding a $100,000 fee to new visas.

Some of the Missouri employers with the most H1-B beneficiaries include Spectrum, Mastercard and Washington University, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services . The University of Missouri employs 91 workers who had petitions accepted or extended in fiscal year 2025.

In a proclamation signed last week, President Donald Trump claimed the program has "been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labor."

Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick said he hopes the Trump administration rolls back its decision.

“The H-1B program has been a big driver in getting researchers here,” he said. “And not just research, but a lot of skilled professionals who come in and really help just boost the economy.”

When asked by KBIA about the program Thursday, Governor Mike Kehoe seemed to confuse it with a different visa for agricultural workers. Here’s the exchange in full:

KBIA: “One thing in the news right now is the H-1B visas that the President just put a $100,000 fee on. Could I ask — do you support that move, and how do you think it'll impact Missouri's economy?”

Governor Mike Kehoe: “Yeah, I — you know, mainly it impacts our agriculture economy. Obviously, we want to make sure that we're sensitive to any actions that the administration can take. Look, the president said all along, I've said all along, we need to keep our borders secure, lock them down, make sure the people that come to the country did as my ancestors did and many others. They did so legally, and anything we can do to make sure that we welcome folks that want to come here, but they need to follow the process, I support, and I support the president on that.”

The H-1B visa allows employers in specific industries to temporarily bring high-skilled and educated foreign workers to the country. A different program, the H-2A visa, is used for agricultural work and isn’t subject to the new fee.

Kehoe’s spokesperson did not respond to KBIA’s request for comment or clarification.

