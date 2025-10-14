Immigrant care package drive in Columbia sparked by ICE concerns

Como Comunidad is an organization that serves local Hispanic and immigrant communities. They have organized on a community-wide drive with the goal of donating 250 care packages to people who are afraid of large public gatherings in the wake of the federal administration’s crackdown on immigration.

Jaymes Schrock is the founder and director of Como Comunidad. He recognized the need to reach those within this community who are struggling quietly.

“As far as the way we are delivering these packages, what we have seen again through experience is just families, immigrant communities are not gathering , are not wanting to gather and are afraid of being in large numbers and places,” Schrock said. “We have seen this all over the state and all over the country."

The drive collects items — such as Abuelita Chocolate, rice and Maseca — throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Schrock said Como Comunidad has received donations and requests for help from cities across the state, including Springfield and St. Louis.

Janice Rivero Morris is the director of Escuelita Alegria, a Spanish immersion preschool collecting items for the drive.

“Any food would be great, but what you're familiar with and what your little ones, for example, are used to eating, that's a way to help them even more in a difficult time.”

Morris said the school has taken its own precautions to protect its students and staff since the immigration crackdown began, as even documented residents have fears of being racially profiled.

Schrock said partnerships are part of the reason why Como Comunidad was created, and organizations coming together create a larger impact on the people they serve.

"Our heart is really to help people, and while there are some very big things going on as a country, trying to navigate what our future immigration system might look like, the bottom line is that there are families in need now and we're here to help those families where they are,” Schrock said.