Prost! Hundreds flock to Hermann to celebrate Oktoberfest

Nora Crutcher-McGowan / KBIA Daniel Russell holds his son Lief, along with the ribbon Lief won for scoring first place in the lederhosen contest in Hermann, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. The contest is one of many festivities that celebrate Hermann's German heritage.

Hermann celebrates its German heritage every year through Oktoberfest, where businesses open their doors for beer-sipping, bratwurst-eating and even a lederhosen contest. KBIA’s Nora Crutcher-McGowan brings us this audio postcard from the festival, where she met several first-time attendees who traveled from across the Midwest to help celebrate Hermann’s German roots.

We talked to a Michael Bruening, musician from Rolla; Ryan Schmollinger, who traveled with his wife from Lebanon, Illinois; Eric Donovan from Kansas City; Daniel Russell and his son Lief, who won a lederhosen contest; and Patricia Sword, who traveled with friends from Lee’s Summit.

Oktoberfest activities take place in Hermann every weekend in October.