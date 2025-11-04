© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
MDC program cuts access agreement with private landowners due to lack of federal funding

KBIA | By Kaleigh Ibarra
Published November 4, 2025 at 1:13 PM CST
Missouri's deer hunting season ended January 15.

The Outdoor Recreational Access Program provides public access to private land for hunting, fishing, and observing wildlife. It’s funded through the Farm Bill’s Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program.

Lisa Potter is the Private Land Program Supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation.

She said the federal shutdown and prior delays in authorization are preventing the department from extending renewal agreements.

“So, this program wouldn't work without landowners, and I hated it because the landowners that we had to cancel their agreement, they wanted to continue, but it just came down to the fact that we did not have the funds.” Potter said.

More than 40 private properties are open to the public through the program. In the last few months, though, the program has had to cancel 7 of its agreements.

Tony McCauslin has registered his land through the program since Missouri joined in 2016.

“It has been a big part of our planning and kind of strategy for the farms as far as you know having assistance with the habitat development and maintaining wildlife benefits.” McCauslin said.

In addition to the financial incentives, the program helps maintain and improve wildlife habitats.
Kaleigh Ibarra
Kaleigh Ibarra is a general assignment reporter at KBIA and a community beat reporter for the Missourian. Email: khakis214@gmail.com
