Several entities warn of holiday financial scams

Residents and businesses across mid-Missouri have been targeted by a wave of identity theft attempts during the holiday season, including a scam impersonating Central Bank that targeted businesses in Boone and Audrain Counties.

In a press release, Central Bank warned that fraudsters manipulated caller ID systems to make calls appear as though they were coming from the bank. Scammers also created fake websites designed to closely resemble the bank’s official site, tricking victims into entering financial information that could then be used to withdraw or transfer funds.

Mary Wilkerson, senior vice president of marketing at Central Bank of Boone County, said business fraud has increased as scammers exploit publicly available information— such as Paycheck Protection Program loan applications or deeds — to contact people and try to phish for financial information.

“We can stop it if it's on our system or if we spot it and we stop it. But if a customer willingly gives their personal information out and the money goes, there's just not a lot we can do,” Wilkerson said.

The bank’s statement urged customers who believe they have been targeted to immediately contact their bank so accounts can be frozen. If funds have already been lost, customers are encouraged to contact appropriate authorities.

University of Missouri Extension also issued a warning around the same time about increased identity theft risks during the holiday season. The guidance encouraged consumers to act cautiously by double-checking website URLs when shopping online, using strong passwords, reviewing credit reports and monitoring bank and credit card statements.

Andrew Zumwalt, an associate teaching professor in the University of Missouri’s Division of Applied Social Sciences and a certified financial planner, said people are often more vulnerable to scams during the holidays due to stress and time pressure.

“It’s overall very hectic,” Zumwalt said. “With all that stress and anxiety, it’s easy to be caught unawares, especially when something feels time-sensitive — like buying gifts, planning experiences or making last-minute tax moves.”

Wilkerson said banks will not request sensitive information from customers by phone or email.

“We’re your bank. You’ve already given us this information,” she said. “We’re not going to call and ask for your online banking password or your account number. We already know that.”

She said Central Bank of Boone County also educates customers through mailings and social media posts and monitors accounts for unusual activity, flagging disruptions in normal transaction patterns and asking additional questions when large withdrawals occur.

Zumwalt also suggested consumers could help prevent fraud by keeping financial information organized and saving verified bank contact information in their phones or in writing so they can confirm whether messages or calls are legitimate.