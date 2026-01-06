Proposed solar project receives support at Fulton public hearing

As Ameren Missouri moves to expand renewable energy production, it's seeking approval from state utility regulators and the public.

At a hearing Tuesday evening in Fulton, Ameren representatives answered questions about its proposed Reform Solar Project.

The development would sit on 1,200 acres of Ameren-owned land outside its Callaway County Nuclear Plant. The 250-megawatt solar plant would be capable of powering approximately 44,000 homes.

“It's cheaper and it's cleaner than other sources of energy generation, and I think it's definitely a move in the right direction,” citizen Art Clervi told state utility regulators Tuesday.

Steve Wills is Ameren Missouri’s director of regulatory affairs. He said the project would be larger than any existing renewable energy facilities in the company’s portfolio.

Caspar Dowdy / KBIA Scott Lowe told the Missouri Public Service commissioners he’s supportive of Ameren developing solar power in Callaway County and would like to see them add battery storage to the site.

Another 300-megawatt Ameren solar power plant is being developed. The projects are part of the utility’s “all of the above” strategy to diversify sources of energy generation.

“This is a key part of that plan, to be able to have a balanced mix of resources that will both provide for the reliability and be the lowest cost option for us,” Wills said.

If approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission, Ameren aims to have the facility producing power in 2028 and construction could begin as early as May of this year. Ameren officials expect a decision on the project from state regulators in a few months.

Scott Wibbenmeyer works on renewable business development for Ameren and told the public Tuesday night that power generated at the new solar site will “go out straight to our grid to supply Missouri customers.”

Mid-Missourians have another opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on the solar power plant at a virtual public hearing Thursday.

Cost concerns drive interest in solar

The public had questions and concerns about energy costs and long-term stability for Ameren representatives and Missouri Public Service Commissioners at Tuesday’s hearing.

Callaway County residents worried about the state’s reliance on fossil fuels, whether new power plants in Mid-Missouri would result in higher energy bills and growing energy demand.

“We're going to need all of the tools we have at our disposal to address the incredible demand that we're seeing across the country for new electricity, including here in Missouri,” citizen Scott Lowe said to commissioners.

Ameren’s Wills and Wibbenmeyer emphasized tax benefits the county receives by hosting the nuclear power plant, benefits they said would be compounded by the solar project.

Ameren Missouri The Reform Solar Project would sit on 1,200 acres of land Ameren already owns outside its Callaway County Nuclear Plant. The company said the development would be capable of powering approximately 44,000 homes.



Currently surrounding the nuclear power plant in Callaway County is nearly 7,000 acres of land owned by Ameren and managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation for public access — some of which would be developed under terms of the plan.

If the Reform Renewable Energy Center gets the go-ahead from state regulators, solar panels would be built in “clusters” on about 1,200 acres of that land.

Wills said the benefit of building renewable energy facilities near existing power plants, such as the Callaway nuclear plant, allows the company to utilize existing transmission infrastructure.

He didn’t give details about the project’s cost but said it’s “one of the lowest cost projects that we're able to do, given the land ownership, the nearby transmission facilities and the significant tax credits available to the project.”

Wibbenmeyer said at the hearing in Fulton the company aims to have 40-50% of the solar project cost covered by federal tax rebates.

Jenn DeRose is a campaign strategist with the Sierra Club’s “Beyond Coal Campaign.” The environmental organization is supportive of utility efforts to develop more solar energy.

DeRose said Missouri lags behind peer states in the production of renewable power.

“Ameren, like every single utility in the state, really needs to focus on rapid build-outs of renewable energy to create energy independence for Missourians,” DeRose said.

“Customers aren't going to see their fuel costs go up on their bills because the sun is free, unlike coal and gas.”