State records fewer road deaths for third straight year

Missouri 2025 highway fatalities were lower than the year before, marking the third year in a row that deaths decreased. Just more than 900 people died from roadway related injuries last year, a 5% decrease from 2024, and a 16% decrease from a recent high in 2022.

“Every life lost is a family and a community that’s forever changed,” Governor Mike Kehoe said. “So we’re asking Missourians to commit to making 2026 the fourth year in a row to decline this number in fatalities.”

State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Jon Nelson presented the department’s 2026 plan to continue the trend. He emphasized decreasing phone use, paying attention in construction zones and supporting first responders.

The plan also features a grant that would give first responders in mid-Missouri life-saving equipment. According to Eric Hoy, the Cole County Chief of Emergency Medical Services, the money will give responders access to blood transfusion kits, enabling them to stabilize a patient on-site.

Still, officials stressed that the best way to prevent a death was to prevent a crash.