© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

House speaker introduces bill to eliminate income tax

KBIA | By Alex Gribb
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:36 PM CST
Rep. Ashley Aune (D-Kansas City) raises her hand in a House Commerce Committee meeting. Lawmakers heard from House speaker Jon Patterson (R-Lee's Summit) on his proposed bill that would eliminate income taxes.
Alex Gribb
/
KBIA News
Rep. Ashley Aune (D-Kansas City) raises her hand in a House Commerce Committee meeting. Lawmakers heard from House speaker Jon Patterson (R-Lee's Summit) on his proposed bill that would eliminate income taxes.

Advancing legislation that would forward Gov. Mike Kehoe's key priority this lawmaking session, House Speaker Jon Patterson (R-Lee's Summit) introduced a bill Wednesday that would eliminate Missouri's individual income tax.

The proposal comes after Kehoe’s state of the state address, where he insisted the state reform its tax policy by eliminating wage taxes.

Patterson’s bill starts these processes by giving voters a chance to get rid of the tax and then giving legislators three years to implement a new finance structure.

According to Patterson, getting rid of the individual income tax would give Missourians more control over their money.

But several opponents of the bill were concerned with the lack of clarity on exemptions, and how the state would collect the approximately $9 billion income taxes currently generate annually for the state.

Rep. Pattie Mansur (D-Kansas City) noted that if the amendment were approved, sales taxes would increase. She also pointed out most senior citizens pay little in income tax, and wouldn’t benefit much from the bill.

“You’re going to pay taxes on all kinds of services,” Mansur said. “And because that’s not delineated here, we’re asking seniors to trust us.”

If the bill is approved, the measure could appear on November’s ballot.
Tags
KBIA News Top Storiesincome taxreferendum
Alex Gribb
Alex Gribb is studying journalism and constitutional democracy at the University of Missouri. She is from Denver, Colorado and she grew up listening to NPR with her family on road trips. She is also the Managing Editor of the University of Missouri’s student newspaper. After graduation, Alex hopes to report on how culture and politics impact Americans while continuing her studies on democracy.
See stories by Alex Gribb
Related Content