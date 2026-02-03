© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

School transfers could become easier with new bill

KBIA | By Alex Gribb
Published February 3, 2026 at 8:19 PM CST
Photo by Denisse Leon on Unsplash
Bill opponents say transportation could become a major challenge if the bill passes.

Transferring public schools could become easier for Missouri students. Proposed legislation from Senators David Gregory (R-St. Louis) and Curtis Trent (R-Springfield) would allow students to transfer to schools within their district with fewer roadblocks.

The bills could also increase access to charter schools. Under the proposal, if a student wishes to transfer to another school in their district, they may. If the school they want is full, they could opt for an out-of-district charter school, or another qualified school.

Senator and committee member Mike Henderson (R-Desloge) said he spoke with 15 superintendents, and only one of them worried the legislation would make their enrollment drop.

“I basically had to tell him you need to look in the mirror and figure out why you think kids would leave,” Henderson said.

Currently, Missouri public schools receive roughly a third of their funding through an attendance-based formula. If a student transfers, they take that money with them.

Opponents of the legislation questioned this funding structure, arguing that schools that already struggle with enrollment would suffer even more.

For some supporters of the legislation, transferring schools out of district is the only option for students.

Brandi Johnson’s son is a student in St. Louis City Public Schools. She said a lack of support and communication from her district led her to look at options outside ofSt. Louis.

“Every child deserves access to an educational environment where they can thrive,” Johnson said. “Parents deserve the ability to advocate effectively for their children without brick walls.”

A similar set of bills were proposed last year but never made it to the floor.
Tags
KBIA News Top Storieseducation fundingcharter schools
Alex Gribb
Alex Gribb is studying journalism and constitutional democracy at the University of Missouri. She is from Denver, Colorado and she grew up listening to NPR with her family on road trips. She is also the Managing Editor of the University of Missouri’s student newspaper. After graduation, Alex hopes to report on how culture and politics impact Americans while continuing her studies on democracy.
See stories by Alex Gribb