Ragtag Film Society expands free pass program for True/False Film Fest

For the fourth year in a row, the True/False Film Fest is giving free passes to Columbia residents from low-income households, expanding access to the event.

True/False classic passes are selling for $140 per person this year.

“A classic pass is our films pass, so it can get pass holders in,” said Lindsey Arrington, finance and admin director of True/False. “They can reserve 10 films throughout the weekend beforehand. And then during the weekend, they can — through our queue system — get into as many films as they want to.”

The Ragtag Film Society, which organizes True/False, partnered with the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation department to field applications and distribute passes. Each selected applicant will receive two classic passes to the festival.

“We got more applicants than last year,” Arrington said. “Not a whole lot more, but maybe 10 or 15 more. It was in the 50 to 60 range. And because of the increased volume, we decided to … draw 10 names.”

The Ragtag Film Society said in a news release that the passes are intended for Columbia residents with a family household income that’s less than 185% of the poverty level.

Arrington said the community pass applications are considered and accepted on an honor system.

The True/False Film Fest will start March 5 and end March 8. More information about the fest is available at truefalse.org.