MU study suggests road salt poses damage to snails, freshwater ecosystems

Missouri is home to 160 species of snails, and using road salt to keep the roads safe during winter could threaten this snail population.

New research from the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources revealed that when road salt is used for de-icing, the resulting runoff can lead to higher mortality levels for snails.

Snails serve as algae consumers that help maintain water quality, and without them, Missouri loses a key decomposer. Road salt used for ice removal can have negative effects on the overall surrounding water systems. Snails, in particular, have to use more energy to move through water that has a high concentration of salt. That strain, combined with the effort to escape predators, can lead to death by stress.

Rick Relyea, co-author of the study and director of the Johnny Morris Institute of Fisheries, Wetlands and Aquatic Systems, encourages communities who want to reduce ecosystem harm to use less road salt. Strategically dispersing it would lessen the impact on fish, amphibians and the overall health of groundwater, he said.

“We apply it to the roads, we apply it to the sidewalks, we apply it to parking lots,” said Relyea. “We've all walked on it, but most of us never thought much about where it goes.”

The City of Columbia’s Public Information Specialist John Ogan said salt is one tool the city uses in treating roads after a winter storm, and environmental impact is one of many factors the city considers.

“Every pound of salt that we don't put on the road,” Ogan said, “is a pound that doesn't end up in places like the Hinkson Creek after the snow melts.”

Ogan also said proper use of taxpayer funds is a priority when it comes to handling winter weather.

“The goal is to keep streets passable for the public while using the least amount of material necessary,” Ogan said. “And the reason that's done is to balance roadway safety with care for the environment.”

MU’s study highlights the environmental impact of road salt and the need for careful winter maintenance practices.