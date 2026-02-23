(S)not on my watch: MDC stresses rock snot prevention during catch-and-keep trout season

Missouri’s catch-and-keep trout season begins March 1.

Missouri has four trout parks that operate hatcheries, which means they will be constantly stocking the waters with more trout.

These parks are Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking, Roaring River State Park near Cassville, and Maramec Spring Park near St. James.

Andrew Branson, a Fisheries Program Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said the hatcheries on-site make it easier for anglers to catch trout, making it a fun activity for families.

“A lot of families make it kind of an annual tradition to go to the trout parks — these trout parks are beautiful areas, have beautiful water, and all sorts of amenities for families and fisherman,” Branson said.

Branson said it’s important for anglers to remember the strict ban on porous soled boots and waders in certain waterways.

This is to prevent the algae didymosphenia geminata, otherwise known as didymo or “rock snot,” from taking hold in Missouri waterways.

Rock snot is an invasive algae that “can drive fish out of an area” by growing on rocks and fish eggs, as well as getting caught on fishing equipment.

Branson said that while porous soled boots and waders can make walking in slippery waterways easier, the materials used, such as felt, can actually promote the spread of didymo.

“If you’re walking in waters that have this invasive algae on it… it can get ground into that porous sole on your boot,” Branson said. “Then if you leave and go into Missouri water and start fishing, it’s still on your boot and can actually be deposited in Missouri waters.”

Branson added that rock snot has not yet been found in Missouri.

Catch-and-keep trout season runs through the end of October.