State could follow feds, restrict payments for some college majors

Some colleges and trade schools may have their funding cut by a Missouri Senate bill.

The proposed legislation prevents state funds from going to programs deemed low-earning, following standards set by President Trump’s tax-and-spending bill passed last summer.

For a program or major to become ineligible, its graduates would need to make less than or equal to someone with a high school diploma working in the same industry.

Graduates’ median salary would be calculated within three years of graduation. If a student majors in a subject considered low-earning, they wouldn’t receive financial aid from the state.

Supporters of the legislation, like bill sponsor Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville), say it’s a way to help students understand the feasibility of their industries.

“When they get out in the real world, they think that they’re set up for success, but in reality they didn’t even have to go to school, and they could have been making more money than they actually are with a degree,” Brattin said.

Brattin also argued that his legislation would help reduce student loan debt by pushing students toward higher paying jobs. According to the Federal Reserve, student loan debt reached $1.7 trillion in 2024.

Some opponents, including Associated Students of the University of Missouri legislative director Grace Desjardins, say Brattin’s bill uses inaccurate metrics.

“This bill tells students like myself that our future in Missouri will depend on whether our degree clears a federally -defined earning threshold at a specific moment in time,” Desjardins said.

Brattin’s bill would require colleges to be reevaluated annually. Opponents argue that having programs reviewed annually would leave students guessing whether their program will continue.