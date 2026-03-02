Columbia Regional Airport to expand its facility, operations

The Columbia Regional Airport plans to expand its airport facilities and overall operations after experiencing a 17% increase in travelers in 2025.

Because the airport is experiencing a record number of passengers, airport manager Michael Parks said they are focusing on improving the airport experience for travelers and expanding their overall operations to match the growth.

In 2025, the regional airport expanded its route to include daily nonstop flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Denver International Airport through the return of United Airlines, with an additional overnight route expected to join the roster later this year.

They will be adding three new American Airlines routes to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, as well as two new Allegiant Airlines routes to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and Orlando International Airport.

“We're doing many things to respond to the growth that we've already seen in 2025 and really looking ahead to 2026 and beyond,” Parks said. “We're currently working on a project to expand the sterile area, which is going to be adding about 100 seats in that area in one large room near Gate 1. We are also adding a lot of parking. The City Council approved an appropriation for us to build a parking lot on the south end, which is probably one of the most immediate needs that we have moving forward.”

The expected parking lot expansion is set to be a 600-spot gravel lot located near the end of Airport Drive, with the construction expected to be complete by May. Additionally, they are looking into purchasing shuttle vehicles and accompanying staff to move passengers efficiently.

In addition to expanding their parking, Columbia Regional Airport is also seeking to expand dining at the terminals.

“We want them to have their needs met while they're in the terminal with a hot food menu and then adequate seating,” Parks said. “So we're just making sure that passengers are taken care of from the point they arrive at the airport until the time they depart.”