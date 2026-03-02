True/False Conversations: The band ESG comes to Missouri for the first time on its final tour

This story is part of True/False Conversations, a series of in-depth interviews with the filmmakers of this year’s True/False Film Fest. Find the rest of them here.

ESG is an American music group known primarily for their dance-inducing beats and influence across multiple genres. After nearly 50 years in the music scene, they will play in Missouri for the first time at True/False.

KBIA’s Nora Crutcher-McGowan talked to lead vocalist Renee Scroggins about the importance of dance ahead of the act’s headlining performance in Columbia. Here's an excerpt from their conversation:

Nora Crutcher-McGowan: I know you've played a few shows in the last few months as the farewell tour. Has it brought up any memories about the early days of the band and playing with your sisters?

Renee Scroggins: It's a whole different ball game. In the beginning, I think we were more — not as confident, and of course, 49 years later, if you're not confident in your performance, I don't know what to say to you.

Crutcher-McGowan: I read recently that your kids are playing with you now. Will that be the case for the True/False performance as well?

Scroggins: Yes. My daughter Nicole plays bass. My son Nicholas, he plays percussion — as well as he dances. He becomes an alien.

Crutcher-McGowan: Do you ever get people who are a little bit nervous to dance? Or do you think people just jump right into it?

Scroggins: Especially after my son jumps out with his eclectic dance you will say, "I can dance." We express whatever you feel, get out there and do it. There's no particular — like line dancing and stuff like that. No. It's freestyle dance, express yourself.

Crutcher-McGowan: I also want to ask how you kind of feel about today's music scene. You mentioned promoting, that kind of being a hassle. I'm interested in that. Do you think it's harder to get into the music scene?

Scroggins: Now, this is where ageism comes in. So, you may not fit a particular look or style, but that music is still pumping. And see, that's what's very interesting, because even in the New York show recently, we had senior folks out there with the young kids and dancing. And see, it was cool that everybody, no matter what your age, you can get on the floor and express yourself and dance. And nobody felt like, "Oh, there's older people in the room," or, "Oh, those kids." No, everybody was there for the music. And that's what I love — performing as ESG — that we get out there and we unite people.

The only other time I ever had that happen, so it's really cool for me seeing this in the United States, was when I went to Spain. And in Spain, the older generation and the younger generation party all the time. So, I thought that was interesting, really, when I first went there. So now, as it goes along, you think that's really cool that we should be able to dance. We can all get out and do our thing.

Crutcher-McGowan: Well, again, of course, you know, you're so influential in dance music and you're playing at the True/False dance party, which is always a great time. Why do you think it's important to dance, especially right now? Why do you think it's so important?

Scroggins: Oh my God, it's very important. Dance and have good feelings and good vibrations and energy, because these are tough times right now. And people need to be happy and find some joy in themselves. And I find when you dance, you let loose and all kinds of energy and joy, you know. So come on out and dance and have energy and joy. Yes!