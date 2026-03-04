True/False Conversations: Director Sharon Liese 'Seized' the chance to cover the aftermath of a 2023 newspaper raid in Kansas

This story is part of True/False Conversations, a series of in-depth interviews with the filmmakers of this year’s True/False Film Fest. Find the full series here.

In August 2023, a Kansas police department conducted a raid on its local newspaper, the Marion County Record, prompting national conversations about press freedom. Kansas City-based director Sharon Liese embedded herself in the Marion community to investigate this event for her documentary, Seized.

Liese sat down with KBIA's Alex Gribb to talk about the documentary, which was selected to be the sixth annual Show Me True/False film. Here's an excerpt from their conversation:

Alex Gribb: What went into telling this journalism story without glorifying the profession?

Sharon Liese: I mean, it felt a little risky for us to be honest, because everyone who reported on this story — most everyone who reported on this story — took it very seriously. And while we took the issues and the events very seriously, we also knew that there are some things in here that could be questioned.

We're like, okay, there are so many people who don't like the paper. And there were people that very much supported the paper, but there are people that did not support the paper [that] really were glad that this happened, really wish that the paper had done something illegal so that Eric Meyer would get what they considered coming to him.

So we really wanted to tap into that and find out what was going on. And it brings up a lot of questions about journalism and the principles of journalism. And should journalistic values [and] principles evolve over time? And what are the gray areas? And when do you really know if you've gone too far? And can a journalist go too far? It's something that we made sure that the film asked.

Gribb: What do you want viewers to take away from this documentary?

Director Sharon Liese says she stumbled onto the story of the Marion County Register raid while listening to the radio in Kansas City, roughly two hours from where Eric Meyer's newspaper had been seized by local police officers. Liese says it was a no-brainer to cover a topic in her backyard.

Liese: It's a really complicated, layered issue that has to do with politics and community and resources. So that is one of the things that we do hope people look at, is what is the role of local journalism, and it's probably worth communities having conversations about that.

We also hope that people will look at this and sort of question what their blind spots might be, because in the documentary, we hope that we are revealing that there — that people have blind spots, and that recognizing those is kind of one of the first steps to being able to seek and find resolution to some of the bigger issues that are plaguing small towns and large cities as well.

Gribb: What did it mean to you to be the Show Me documentary? What does that mean for you?

Liese: To be the Show Me feature film at True/False is pretty amazing. I mean, people talk about getting into Sundance and being excited. This was pretty on par with that. So it was — it's a huge honor and a big privilege.

You know, I live in the area. I've gone to True/False many, many times. I've had films rejected from True/False many, many times. So I'm really excited to be there.