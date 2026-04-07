© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No Drive Supply Drive supports refugees, climate

KBIA | By Drew Lanio
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:09 AM CDT
A bike waits outside the City of Refuge donation drop off before the No Drive Supply Drive on Saturday, April 4, 2026. The event was run by Local Motion and the City of Refuge.
Photo: Drew Lanio
/
KBIA
A bike waits outside the City of Refuge donation drop off before the No Drive Supply Drive on Saturday, April 4, 2026. The event was run by Local Motion and the City of Refuge.

A supply drive over the weekend was as notable for how the items were collected as it was for the cause itself. The goal of the drive was…not to drive.

The No Drive Supply Drive, put on by Local Motion and City of Refuge, urged volunteers to walk, bike or use the bus to collect items for City of Refuge’s clients. City of Refuge Basic Needs Program Manager Sarah Justice says many refugees in the area don’t have cars to get around.

“Featuring a way to access resources on foot, on bike and using the bus line is a great way to show how people who live in this community are able to access these resources,” Justice said.

Local Motion CEO Mike Burden said the two organizations share similar values.

“We have a lot of mission alignment obviously, and so we hope that today is about, one getting supplies, but it's also about strengthening our partnership and coming together,” Burden said.

The organizations are very familiar with each other, with their offices just a five minute walk apart. Over 35 people from the community came together to help both of these organizations provide these resources. Both organizations are hopeful that this event can become a staple in the Columbia community for years to come.
Tags
KBIA News City of Refugecampus climateLocal Motion
Drew Lanio
Drew Lanio is a sophomore journalism student who is interested in broadcasting.
See stories by Drew Lanio
Related Content