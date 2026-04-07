No Drive Supply Drive supports refugees, climate

A supply drive over the weekend was as notable for how the items were collected as it was for the cause itself. The goal of the drive was…not to drive.

The No Drive Supply Drive, put on by Local Motion and City of Refuge, urged volunteers to walk, bike or use the bus to collect items for City of Refuge’s clients. City of Refuge Basic Needs Program Manager Sarah Justice says many refugees in the area don’t have cars to get around.

“Featuring a way to access resources on foot, on bike and using the bus line is a great way to show how people who live in this community are able to access these resources,” Justice said.

Local Motion CEO Mike Burden said the two organizations share similar values.

“We have a lot of mission alignment obviously, and so we hope that today is about, one getting supplies, but it's also about strengthening our partnership and coming together,” Burden said.

The organizations are very familiar with each other, with their offices just a five minute walk apart. Over 35 people from the community came together to help both of these organizations provide these resources. Both organizations are hopeful that this event can become a staple in the Columbia community for years to come.