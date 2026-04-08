Missouri House passes bill to keep places of worship open during pandemics

The Missouri House passed a bill 104-38 last week that would allow places of worship to stay open during a health-related state of emergency.

Legislators passionately debated House Bill 2760 , known as the Praise Act, during its final reading in the House.

Republican bill sponsor Sean Pouche cited the COVID-19 shutdowns that prevented in person worship.

“When they started those restrictions, they weren’t across the board,” Pouche said. “They picked and choose who got to do what more and we’re not taking away that, just keep them all the same on the same playing field.”

Supporters of the bill argued local governments should not be able to restrict religious services and that it is a violation of the First Amendment.

St. Charles Representative Travis Wilson said organized worship is crucial to spiritual health.

“If I miss a service or two on a Sunday, especially if it’s back-to-back, I definitely feel the difference,” Wilson said.

Ferguson Representative Raychel Proudie opposed the bill. She argued that people can still practice religion at home, preventing the spread of illness.

“The Bible speaks to cleanliness,” Proudie said. “This isn't an attack on religion. You should have the Holy Spirit in your home, in your household.”

Eduardo J. Simoes is the director of the MU School of Medicine Center for Medical Epidemiology and Population Health. He said if in-person religious services were to continue in a pandemic or epidemic, there are ways to mitigate the spread of disease.

“Not having a person sick coming to church, not creating conditions for overcrowding in a small space, or too many people in a small space, avoid singing, vocalization and keep distance so you don’t have physical contact as much as you can,” Simoes said.

He added that virtual services are the safest possible option, but maintaining faith can help one’s physical health.

If an emergency evacuation is ordered, the government would be allowed to restrict religious services during imminent danger.

The bill now goes to the Senate.