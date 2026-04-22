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Agriculture & Environment
Stories from KBIA’s reporters that cover agriculture, environment, climate, water and more. The team produces a weekly radio segment that can be heard Wednesdays on KBIA.org and 91.3FM as well as in-depth articles. Contact the Agriculture & Environment desk.

Columbia urges to remove Bradford pear trees, plant native ones

KBIA | By Maya Bensaoud
Published April 22, 2026 at 11:35 AM CDT
The sun sets over a wide open field at the Forum Nature Area in Columbia, Missouri.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
The sun sets over a wide open field at the Forum Nature Area in Columbia, Missouri.

The City of Columbia is encouraging residents to remove invasive Bradford pear trees this Earth Day as part of ongoing efforts to protect native ecosystems.

Also known as Callery pears, the trees spread quickly and out-compete native vegetation. Columbia Tree Board member Jacob McMains said the species has moved beyond residential areas and into natural landscapes.

“They were kind of originally popular in people's yards,” McMains said.“At this point we're at a point where there's enough of a seed population that it's dispersed all throughout our native landscapes.”

Missouri Department of Conservation spokesperson Maddie Est said removing invasive species and replacing them with native trees can help restore habitats and support wildlife.

The Missouri Invasive Plant Council’s Pear Buyback Program, which has closed for the season, offered residents a free native tree in exchange for removing a Callery pear.

Est said the goal with efforts like the buyback program is not only to facilitate safe planting, but also to educate the public.

“Missourians care deeply about their environment,” Est said. “A lot of our tradition is rooted in outdoor activities, and with that, there's a responsibility to take care of the land that we enjoy. And so anytime that we can take the opportunity to educate folks on what's healthy for the landscape, we're going to do it.”

Local efforts continue this weekend, with the Columbia Tree Board partnering with other organizations to host the annual Arbor Day tree giveaway at the Columbia Farmers Market.
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KBIA News Top Storiesinvasive speciesNative plantsMissouri Department of Conservation (MDC)trees
Maya Bensaoud
Maya Bensaoud is studying journalism at the University of Missouri.
See stories by Maya Bensaoud
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