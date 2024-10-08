Planned Parenthood will close 3 of its Missouri clinics, expand telehealth services

Planned Parenthood will close 3 of its Missouri clinics, expand telehealth servicesby Anna Spoerre, Missouri Independent

October 8, 2024

Three Planned Parenthood clinics in eastern and southern Missouri will shut their doors next month, though the organization’s leaders insist the moves will ultimately expand access to reproductive health care.

As part of the consolidation effort, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers will be expanding telehealth services and hours at its remaining St. Louis clinics.

The moves come as the state has successfully implemented legislation cutting Planned Parenthood clinics off from Medicaid funding, though the organization’s leadership says the closures are not related to the new law.

They are also taking place as Missourians are set to vote on whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, a decision that could radically expand access to reproductive health care around the state.

On Nov. 1, the Florissant health center in North St. Louis County and the South Grand Health Center just south of downtown St. Louis will close.

On Jan. 1, the health center in Joplin will also close. No staff members are being laid off as part of the restructuring, Planned Parenthood said in a press release.

Richard Muniz, interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, said patient care can be transferred to other Planned Parenthood locations. He said the goal is to increase virtual care access and get patients in touch with providers sooner, and then into appointments more quickly.

“The operational changes we’re announcing will ensure that we’re here for our patients not just today, tomorrow, but for the next 90 years,” Muniz said in a statement. “Our patients are our top priority, and despite repeated attacks from politicians, our commitment never wavers. We’re going to be here for them no matter what.”

For Joplin patients, transportation will be provided to the Springfield clinic 75 miles away for those who need it. Planned Parenthood will also refer patients to the Pittsburg, Kansas, clinic about 30 miles away that opened earlier this year.

Muniz said the decision on which clinics to close was data-driven. Many Planned Parenthood patients travel to more than one health center, he said, often picking the one with the soonest availability rather than closest locations.

Two of the remaining St. Louis area clinics — the West County location in Manchester and the St. Peters location — will expand services beginning Nov. 1 to include a Title X family planning program for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

The clinics in St. Peters will begin seeing patients five days a week, including one Saturday a month, and the Central West End clinic, near downtown St. Louis, will increase appointment availability for health needs including STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings and wellness exams.

Muniz said the changes are meant to “ensure long-term sustainability in the face of repeated attacks from politicians on sexual and reproductive health care — including seven consecutive years of trying to deny reimbursement for the lifesaving services we provide to Missourians who use Medicaid.”

Lawmakers this year passed a bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, ending Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood. This means clinics won’t be compensated for patients they serve who are on Medicaid.

Fights over the legislation earlier this year emphasized Missouri’s reproductive health care and contraceptive deserts.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, like Planned Parenthood Great Plains on the western side of the state, has continued seeing patients on Medicaid despite the new law thanks to donor support, Muniz said. A lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood claiming the new law is unconstitutional is ongoing.

The decision to consolidate had nothing to do directly with the new legislation, Muniz said. Planned Parenthood Great Rivers serves about 9,000 patients a year on Medicaid.

The main catalysts, he said, were changes to the health care system because of COVID, and increased requests from patients to access care from home via telehealth options.

“Our mission is to center the needs of our patients at the core of all of our decision-making,” he said. “Which is why we are making necessary service changes to adapt to their needs.”

Asked if the consolidation was a cost-saving measure, Muniz said the focus was long-term stability for patients.

Missouri’s reproductive rights amendment, which will appear on the ballot as Amendment 3 , was not a consideration in the decision, Muniz said. He declined to say which Missouri Planned Parenthood locations may initially start providing abortion services again if Amendment 3 passes.

“We expect amendment 3 to pass, and when it does pass, what abortion access will look like in the state of Missouri is going to be dependent on litigation and what restrictions courts will block from remaining in effect,” he said.

