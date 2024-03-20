Marching Mizzou is coming home from Ireland after historic parade

After missing Dublin’s massive annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in 2020 because of the pandemic, MU’s marching band, Marching Mizzou, returned to Ireland to participate in this national tradition.

Amy Knopps is the director of Marching Mizzou. At a Wednesday afternoon rehearsal before the band left town, she was helping the band prepare for a performance on Ireland’s narrow streets.

She said when she took over as Marching Mizzou’s director, she knew she wanted to continue the tradition of traveling to Ireland.

“You know it's my role as director to be a visionary; to push us forward." said Knopps. "I want to create exciting shows, exciting moments for our students that also provide opportunities for them to create lifelong lasting memories.”

And what a tradition it is: More than 290 MU students traveled to Ireland. During the trip, members planned a trip to Tipperary to perform with the local brass band.

MU senior Jackson Sallee says although the land is foreign to most band members, the music is close to home.

“I know we have roots in Ireland because of our fight song ‘A long way to Tipperary’ being the tune for ‘Every True Son’ so it's just very cool to just continue that tradition," Sallee said. "As a senior, this is my very last thing that I'm doing with Marching Mizzou so having this [to] just go out with a bang with this band I love so much. It's gonna be very exciting.”

“Marching Mizzou is an international brand and I want to continue to showcase our students to the world. They're excellent humans, performers, ambassadors for the University of Missouri, certainly the United States, the state of Missouri. You know, for us as musicians and performers, music is a universal language. So here we are working to connect with others from around the world. And that's really special to me” Marching Mizzou Director Amy Knopps

Dr. Knopps said the welcoming and kind-hearted culture was a big draw for the band to continue this tradition.

Sophomore Maggie Howell's previous travels have shown her Ireland's excitement for Marching Mizzou firsthand.

“When I visited Ireland once before my mom was wearing a Mizzou shirt - my mom's an alum - and she got stopped in the street by just some random guy that was like, ‘I love it when you guys come and march here, we love your fight song.' And it was super cool," Howell said. "And I think about that a lot. ... I'm just so excited.”

For band director Knopps the trip was more than just a chance to participate in a historic parade. It also provided opportunity for students to broaden their horizons and experience a new culture.

Marching Mizzou is scheduled to return to Columbia today, bringing home with them memories, an appreciation for Irish culture, and plans that are already taking shape for next year.