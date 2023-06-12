Fourth defendant takes plea deal in Phi Gamma Delta fraternity hazing case

Samuel Gandhi, a former member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, accepted a plea deal Monday morning in an ongoing hazing case.

He is the fourth former fraternity member to plead guilty and will spend the next 15 days in shock detention at the Boone County Jail.

The deal also includes a suspended one-year jail sentence and two years of unsupervised probation with required community service, participation in a victim impact panel and more.

A suspended sentence means Gandhi will not serve jail time beyond the 15 days of shock detention if he meets probation requirements.

Gandhi joins Harrison Reichman, Alec Wetzler and Thomas Shultz as former members who have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an October 2021 fraternity party. Wetzler is awaiting sentencing.

A total of 11 men have been charged for their roles in the alleged hazing event. Five are slated for trial this fall and winter.

Then-MU freshman Danny Santulli, who was injured in the incident, is recovering at his parents' home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He cannot walk, talk or see.