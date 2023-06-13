Missouri passes Women Veterans Appreciation Day amendment

COLUMBIA - Missouri will be the next state to honor servicewomen with Women Veterans Appreciation Day.

KOMU 8 News sat down with two women who shared their stories at the capitol to help get the piece of legislation passed here in Missouri.

Every little girl has a dream of what she wants to be when she grows up.

"I thought I was basically going to be my own superhero," said Ashley Cole.

The closest 34-year-old Cole got to that dream was when she decided to join the military.

"I loved what I did. I truly loved the idea of putting on my uniform."

United States Airforce Veteran Ashley Cole.

Missouri will soon recognize Cole, along with many other female veterans, for the heroes they are every June 12 starting in 2024.

"It's not that we wanted something like that. We needed something like that," said Cole.

Cole spent 7-years serving in the United States Air Force. She was 24-years old when she enlisted and just one of five women in a squadron of 84.

"My first two years, my time in the Air Force was everything I thought it was going to be. I felt like I had the best mentors. I had the best people that really looked out for me," she explained.

About halfway through her service, the mother of two's dream began to tarnish.

"Unfortunately, I was sexually assaulted when I was in the military," said Cole.

She said she noticed a change when she reported the assault. She also didn't feel the same support.

"It's extremely hard to really dig down and say somebody violated you so wrongly and then still try to convince the people around you that you're still worth what you said you were going to sign up for."

Elizabeth Herrera is also a United States Air Force veteran. She said sexual assault and sexual harassment are not the only serious issues female veterans face.

"Reproductive health care, access to maternity leave and childcare, big hot topic," said Herrera.

She said women also face gender bias, discrimination, lack of representation in leadership opportunities, inadequate healthcare and support services and struggle to transition into civilian life.

"And that struggle looks like an increased risk of homelessness. Women Veterans, if not the highest group at risk for homelessness than any other population," explained Herrera.

United States Airforce Veteran Elizabeth Hererra

Herrera is also the Executive Director of Mission Promise Kept at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She said it's an environment where women can achieve their dreams and be the best versions of themselves.

"The value proposition that we're offering is a place where women veterans can come in and integrate into the academic environment in the most holistic way possible."

To help bring awareness to some of these issues, she reached-out to State Representative David Tyson Smith, whom she enlisted to help get Missouri to pass the Women Veterans Appreciation Day.

"There's so many women who are serving and sacrificing and dying for their country that's it's important to recognize that. Right? And other states are starting to do that," said Smith.

The bill also means a lot to Smith because his grandmother was a navy veteran.

"My grandmother was a very special person, and she loved our country, and I thought, what a way to honor her by doing this. There are so many women Veterans around the state and the country that have served, and they need to be honored. They need to celebrated and recognized."

Smith said the amendment attached to Senate Bill 139 passed unanimously.

"I think once you uplift people and allow them to have a voice, then change can occur. This is really the first step for change for how they're treated and issues that they face, all kinds, whether it's sexism, racism, these are issues that need to be brought to the forefront," said Smith.

Herrera and Cole both said this small piece of legislation opens the door for more conversations, and these conversations can bring about change for the good.

"By even having a day like this, we are creating more visibility, and visibility is important when you want to make changes," added Herrera.

Cole found the help she needed after being honorably discharged and is now a senior at Stephens College studying business administration. She said she misses putting on her uniform every day, but even if Cole is not a hero to anyone else, she certainly wants to be to her 14-year-old son and 10-month-old baby girl.

"As a woman and as a Latina, first generation American, I'm able to support my family off of what I did in the military, and I'm very proud of that," said Cole.

About 14 states have a Women Veterans Appreciation Day. Missouri will be added to the list as soon as Governor Mike Parson signs the bill. In the meantime, we can begin those conversations and make sure we remember to thank female veterans for their service.