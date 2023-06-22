Orr Street Park groundbreaking set for Thursday

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday at the future Orr Street Park property.

The event, located at 210 Orr St., will be hosted by Columbia Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Economic Development, according to a city news release.

The Department of Economic Development funded the $1.25 million park property project through Missouri’s American Rescue Plan Act Community Revitalization grant program.

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will be joined at the ceremony by Michelle Hataway of the Department of Economic Development and Tootie Burns, representing the North Village Arts District.

Parks and Recreation will conduct public meetings later this summer for input on developments in the park. New upgrades may include a playground, performance area, greenspace, seating area and a walking trail.