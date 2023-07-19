MU to phase out printing services after financial review

Printing services at MU will be phased out after a comprehensive review showed that the current operation is not financially sustainable, university officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

The printing department, which is part of MU's Print and Mail Services, performs tasks such as printing cards, posters and other items for members of the campus community. It employs about two dozen staff members, most of whom are full-time.

The campus mail department will not be affected by these changes, said MU Spokesperson Christian Basi.

Print services will phase out gradually, allowing the university's human resources department to work on individual plans for staff members, according to the news release. Pre-existing print orders will be completed while other services will be outsourced to external vendors.

According to a university news release, printing services revenue has dropped by 50% over the last 10 years. Materials and operating costs are expected to increase in the future, and the department has struggled to recruit and maintain staff.

University Stores was subject to a similar review, but officials have decided to continue store operations, Basi said. According to the news release, University Stores has saved students a total of $48 million since 2014 by providing educational materials at a low cost. It has also contributed $20.4 million in student scholarships and capital reserves over the last five years.

The university's goal is to continue to improve campus store operations to help students save money and serve the broader community, Basi said.