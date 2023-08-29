New partnership brings CDL training program to mid-Missouri for aspiring truck drivers

This week, the Central Region Workforce Development (CWD) Region announced its partnership with State Fair Community College to present a commercial driver's license (CDL) training program.

The goal of this collaboration is to equip aspiring drivers with the necessary knowledge and skills to secure a promising job in commercial truck driving, according to a press release. The program's curriculum is structured to provide participants with real-world driving skills, an understanding of industry regulations, and hands-on experience behind the wheel.

The four-week, 160-hour program has training locations in Eldon and Osage Beach. Candidates interested are required to obtain a CDL permit prior to the start of classes. A physical and drug test must be completed two weeks prior to training, as well.

Discounted tuition and financial assistance for qualifying individuals will be offered to ensure individuals have the opportunity can begin this career path.

"We are confident the graduates of this program will obtain their CDL and be equipped with the skills highly sought after by employers," said Sundi Jo Graham, communications coordinator of the CWD Region.

For more information about this program, visit CWD Region's website.